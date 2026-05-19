Ravichandran Ashwin defends Ishan Kishan's celebration after game vs CSK, says 'I enjoyed it'

Chennai:

Ishan Kishan’s animated post-match celebration after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s win over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk has continued to be one of the most debated moments in the ongoing IPL 2026. Notably, the keeper-batter launched a scathing attack, scoring 70 runs to help Hyderabad win the match by five wickets. It also confirmed their spot in the playoffs.

To celebrate that moment, Kishan imitated the famous ‘Whistle Podu’ chant and gestured to the local CSK fans to leave the ground. A large section of the crowd responded immediately, but there was little they could have done. Kishan’s celebration continued for a while and eventually went viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions from CSK supporters, many of whom accused him of crossing the line.

In the meantime, former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has stepped forward with a measured response, urging supporters to view the incident through the lens of sporting rivalry rather than personal offence. He appeared unbothered by the controversy and defended the emotional nature of the moment.

"I want to talk about the super reliable player of the day, Ishan Kishan. But I won't go too deep into it. A lot is being discussed on social media about the celebration he did after the match. Let it go, yaar (friend). These are all sportsmen, emotions are part of the game. Don't take it personally, enjoy it,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Why bring ego into it?: Ashwin

The veteran spinner insisted that players competing at the highest level should be allowed room to express themselves, especially after major away victories in emotionally charged environments.

"Every player here represents India in cricket. A player has come and celebrated in front of you – why bring ego into it? Leave it, enjoy it. If all this is not there, then where is the fun? Where is the drama?” the former cricketer added.

While supporting Kishan’s right to celebrate, Ashwin also acknowledged that some restraint may have helped avoid the backlash that followed.

"Maybe next time, Ishan can keep the celebration a little more controlled, especially with what he said towards the crowd. I mean, can it be avoided? It can be. But I enjoyed it," Ashwin admitted.

SRH now turn their attention toward a crucial clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 22 in Hyderabad as they push for a top-two finish. Chennai, meanwhile, face Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on May 21 with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

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