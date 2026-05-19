Why is Aiden Markram not playing for Lucknow Super Giants vs RR in IPL 2026?

Jaipur:

Lucknow Super Giants’ overseas all-rounder Aiden Markram has left the squad to travel to South Africa. He won’t be returning for LSG’s final league game against Punjab Kings as well. Captain Rishabh Pant confirmed that Markram left due to a personal reason, as Ayush Badoni replaced him in the playing XI. Lucknow also made another change as Mohammed Shami sits out for Mohsin Khan. However, the reason behind the same is unknown at the moment.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, have made three changes to the squad. Captain Riyan Parag has been named as part of the Impact Substitute, but stand-in captain Yashasvi Jaiswal confirmed that the all-rounder has picked up a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is also named in the Impact Players list and it is very likely that he will come out to bat in the second innings.

“He had some hamstring injury and he'll be fine soon, I hope so. So, he's not playing this game. We have three changes. Sandy, Sushant Mishra and Lhuan-dre Pretorious come in,” Jaiswal said after the toss.

Rajasthan opt to bowl first

Jaiswal had won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It’s a must-win affair for the hosts, who are fighting for a spot in the playoffs. In case they lose any one of their remaining two matches in the league, it will get complicated for them. However, if Rajasthan manage to win both, they will have 16 points and will guarantee their spot in the Eliminator.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

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