'No compromise, no double standards': PM Modi draws red line on terrorism at India-Nordic Summit

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered a strong message on terrorism at the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, saying there can be “no compromise” and “no double standards” in dealing with terror. Addressing a joint statement after the summit, PM Modi said India and the Nordic countries shared a clear and united stand against terrorism at a time when the world is facing growing conflict and instability.

“We have a clear and united stand on terrorism No Compromise, No Double Standards,” the Prime Minister said.

He also stressed the need for a rules-based global order and called for urgent reforms in multilateral institutions. Referring to ongoing global conflicts, PM Modi said India and the Nordic nations would continue to support efforts aimed at ending wars and restoring peace, whether in Ukraine or West Asia.

India-Nordia Summit held in Norway

The Prime Minister was speaking during the 3rd India-Nordic Summit held in Oslo as part of his ongoing five-nation diplomatic tour. The summit brought together the leaders of Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland and Denmark to strengthen cooperation with India in areas ranging from trade and technology to climate and security.

PM Modi thanked Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store for hosting the summit and said democracy, rule of law and commitment to multilateralism made India and the Nordic countries “natural partners”.

Green technology partnership announced

A major highlight of the summit was the announcement of a new Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership between India and the Nordic countries. Under the partnership, India will work closely with Nordic nations in areas such as geothermal energy, blue economy, Arctic research, sustainability, cyber security, telecom and advanced manufacturing.

PM Modi said the partnership would combine Nordic expertise with India’s talent and innovation capacity to develop trusted global solutions. He specifically highlighted Iceland’s strengths in geothermal and fisheries, Norway’s expertise in blue economy and Arctic affairs, Sweden’s advanced manufacturing and defence sector, Finland’s telecom and digital technology leadership, and Denmark’s capabilities in cyber security and health technology.

Focus on research, innovation and talent mobility

The Prime Minister also said research and innovation ties remain a key pillar of India-Nordic relations. He announced plans to increase cooperation between universities, laboratories and startup ecosystems across the regions.

India and the Nordic countries will also deepen collaboration in Arctic and polar research while creating new opportunities for skill development and talent mobility. PM Modi said economic relations between India and the Nordic countries had seen rapid growth over the past decade.

According to the Prime Minister, bilateral trade has increased nearly four times in the last ten years, while investments from Nordic countries into India have grown by around 200%. He said recent trade agreements would further strengthen ties.

PM Modi noted that the Trade and Economic Partnership with Norway, Iceland and other EFTA countries came into effect in October 2025. He also referred to the India-EU Free Trade Agreement signed recently, calling it the beginning of a “new golden age” in India-Nordic relations.

Norwegian PM on India-Nordic relation

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said the summit reflected the growing need for cooperation among democracies in an increasingly unpredictable world. He said discussions focused on global security, economic cooperation, supply chain challenges and the need for peace in Ukraine and the Middle East. Store also underlined the importance of international law and a rules-based order, while calling for reforms in global institutions.

“In a time marked by wars in Europe and the Middle East and major global challenges, we need stronger cooperation and common positions,” he said.

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