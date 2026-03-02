India to procure 5 new squadrons of S-400 as Chinese air defence system falters

New Delhi:

India is preparing to strengthen its air defence network with the proposed purchase of five additional squadrons of the Russian-made S-400 missile system. The move comes after the system’s impressive performance during Operation Sindoor, where it played a key role in countering Pakistani aerial threats.

According to defence sources, the Ministry of Defence is expected to soon review and clear the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) proposal for the new acquisition. The additional units are likely to be deployed along both the eastern and western borders to enhance India’s overall air defence coverage.

S-400 showcases dominance during Operation Sindoor

During Operation Sindoor, the S-400 system was credited with intercepting several Pakistani fighter aircraft and a high-value surveillance plane. Officials described the engagement as one of the longest-range aerial interceptions achieved by the IAF, with targets reportedly struck at distances exceeding 300 kilometres. The system was also used to counter cruise and ballistic missile threats launched from across the border.

Indian officials have described the S-400 as a “game-changer” for the Air Force. Sources indicated that discussions with Russia are already under way for procuring additional missiles in large numbers to further boost operational readiness. A fresh tender for the missiles is expected to be issued shortly.

India had signed a $5.4 billion agreement with Russia in 2018 to procure five squadrons of the S-400 system. Of these, three have already been inducted and are operational, while the remaining two are awaited. The new proposal seeks not only faster delivery of the pending units but also an expansion of the overall fleet.

S-400 outperforms China’s HQ-9

The development follows comparisons drawn between the S-400 and China-origin air defence systems deployed by Pakistan during the same period. Defence sources claimed that the Chinese-made HQ-9 systems were unable to effectively counter Indian air operations during the conflict.

Besides, recent coordinated US-Israel strikes in Iran exposed significant gaps in Tehran’s long-range air-defence architecture — including the Chinese-origin HQ-9B surface-to-air missile systems integrated into Iran’s network — which struggled to intercept advanced stand-off weapons and aircraft.

At the same time, India is investing in indigenous capabilities. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working on a long-range air defence system under Project Kusha, aimed at reducing dependence on foreign suppliers in the future.

If approved, the additional S-400 squadrons would significantly enhance India’s layered air defence shield and strengthen its preparedness against evolving aerial threats.