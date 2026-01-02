Chomu violence: Bulldozer action begins amid heightened security | VIDEO Chomu violence: The violence broke out in Chomu in wee hours of December 26 after the authorities tried to remove some stones outside the Kalandri Mosque. The police said they were removing the stones only after getting a consent from the locals.

The Rajasthan authorities on Friday started demolishing the illegal structures of those who were involved in the December 26 violence in Jaipur's Chomu town. The administration had identified more than 20 individuals who were involved in pelting stones at officials. They were served notices seeking a reply on the illegal structures.

However, the accused had failed to provide their replies by the deadline, following which the authorities decided to take bulldozer action.

"Three days ago, we issued notices to 20-22 people who had encroached on the road, instructing them to remove the encroachments. Upon the expiry of the deadline, we are now taking action to remove these encroachments," Chomu Municipal Council Health Inspector Sandeep Singh Kaviya told news agency ANI.

The authorities have deployed additional forces, including a company of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), in the area to maintain law and order.

"Action should be taken against those who are in the wrong. We are here with the municipal council. The municipal council has identified the encroachment and is taking action against it," Chomu Police Station SHO Pradeep Sharma told ANI.

What caused the violence in Chomu?

The violence broke out in Chomu in wee hours of December 26 after the authorities tried to remove some stones outside the Kalandri Mosque. The police said they were removing the stones only after getting a consent from the locals, but some people suddenly started pelting stones at them, injuring at least six personnel.

The incident forced the police to use force to disperse the crowd. Later, additional forces were deployed in the area and the district administration suspended mobile internet and SMS services, which were restored later though.

Later, the police said more than 70 people were detained for their involvement in the incident. The police also conducted flag marches in the town and appealed to people to ensure that law and order is maintained in Chomu.