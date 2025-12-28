Chomu violence: FIR filed against 34, over 100 detained; authorities mull bulldozer action According to officials, the incident is linked to the removal of large stones that had been lying for years outside the Qalandari Mosque near the Chomu bus stand, often causing traffic congestion. When the civic team arrived to carry out the removal, a group allegedly attacked the team with stones.

Jaipur:

FIRs have been filed against 34 individuals and over 100 people were detained after a police and civic administration team was reportedly pelted with stones in Jaipur’s Chomu area. Authorities indicated that bulldozer action against those involved may be considered as part of strict administrative measures.

The violence began outside a mosque and soon spread across the locality. Early Friday morning, heavy stone-pelting from the Pathan Mohalla area prompted swift police action, with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) also deployed to bring the situation under control.

During raids in Pathan Mohalla, a large police force was mobilised, and senior officials remained present on the ground. Police said efforts are underway to identify each stone-pelter and take legal action.

Internet services were suspended due to the violence but were restored on Sunday morning once normalcy returned.

According to officials, the incident is linked to the removal of large stones that had been lying for years outside the Qalandari Mosque near the Chomu bus stand, often causing traffic congestion. On Thursday, the municipal corporation held a meeting with the mosque committee, during which consent was reportedly given to remove the stones. However, when the civic team arrived to carry out the removal, a group allegedly attacked the team with stones.

Drone vigil reveals big planning

The Pathan Mohalla area is under strict surveillance, including the use of drones. Officials said drone footage revealed bricks, stones and bottles stored on rooftops of several houses. This, they claim, points to a premeditated attack, suggesting that the police and civic teams were deliberately targeted.

Authorities said the situation is now under control, and further legal and administrative steps will be taken based on ongoing investigations.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan: Internet services restored in Jaipur's Chomu as situation normalises