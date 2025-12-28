Rajasthan: Internet services restored in Jaipur's Chomu as situation normalises Violence had erupted in the Chomu town, around 40 km away from Jaipur, on Friday after the administration launched an anti-encroachment drive to remove iron railings erected along the road outside the Kalandri Mosque.

Jaipur:

The internet services were restored in Chomu town in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Sunday morning after the situation normalised in the area, days after clashes erupted during an anti-encroachment drive that left several police personnel injured. However, the officials said they would be keeping an eye on social media and take strict action against those spreading misleading content.

Violence had erupted in the Chomu town, around 40 km away from Jaipur, on Friday after the administration launched an anti-encroachment drive to remove iron railings erected along the road outside the Kalandri Mosque. However, they were suddenly attacked by a mob around 3 am on Friday who threw stones at them, leaving six of them injured.

This forced the police to use tear gas shells and mild force to disperse the crowd. They also suspended the internet and deployed additional forces to bring the situation under control. Senior officials, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Hanuman Prasad Meena, visited the affected area and urged people to help in maintaining law and order.

According to the police, 110 people have been held in connection with the violence and registered a case, warning of strict action. The police said they would analyse the CCTV footage and conduct drone surveys to identify those who were involved.

"The situation is completely normal. The entire market is open. We have registered a case in this matter, including charges of obstruction of official duties, attempted murder, and damage to government property," Meena told news agency ANI on Saturday.

"Our pickets are deployed with sufficient personnel in sensitive areas... To maintain peace and order and to instill confidence in the public, we conducted a flag march throughout the city, and as you can see, the situation is completely normal," Meena added.

Rajasthan Minister Avinash Gehlot also promised strict action but hailed the authorities for their alertness and bringing the situation under control quickly. He said Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has also taken cognisance of the matter and directed strict action against the anti‑social elements.

