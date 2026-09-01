Jaipur municipal polls: With 8 Muslim faces, BJP eyes rewriting social equations in Congress strongholds

Jaipur:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a significant political move in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections by fielding eight Muslim candidates across the city's 150 wards, particularly in Muslim-majority and Congress-influenced areas.

The move is being seen as an attempt by the BJP to recalibrate ward-level social and electoral equations and expand its political reach in areas where the Congress has traditionally enjoyed stronger support. The eight Muslim candidates account for around 5.3 per cent of the BJP's total candidates for the Jaipur civic polls.

The party has fielded Shahnawaz Ansari from Ward 19, Zakir Khan Kaimkhani from Ward 109, Fariduddin 'Jackie' from Ward 113, Shabbo Jahan from Ward 117, Majid Pathan from Ward 128, Mizana Mirza from Ward 136, Rahees Mansoori from Ward 137 and Afsana from Ward 146.

All eight Muslim candidates are scheduled to file their nomination papers on Tuesday.

The unified Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) election will be held on September 11, 2026, as part of Phase 2 of Rajasthan’s urban local body election programme.

Ward 19 emerges as key contest

Among the BJP's selections, Ward 19 has emerged as one of the most closely watched contests. Despite being a general seat, the BJP has chosen to field Muslim candidate Shahnawaz Ansari from the ward.

The decision is being viewed as a reflection of the party's effort to move beyond conventional electoral calculations and build support through ward-specific social engineering. By selecting candidates based on local demographics and political equations, the BJP appears to be attempting to make inroads into areas considered favourable to the Congress.

The key question, however, will be whether this strategy can translate into electoral gains in Jaipur's Muslim-majority and Congress-influenced neighbourhoods.

BJP gives 35% tickets to women candidates

Along with its outreach to different social groups, the BJP has also given significant representation to women in its candidate list. Keeping the principle of 33 per cent reservation for women in mind, the party has allocated around 35 per cent of its tickets to women candidates.

The list includes women associated with the BJP Mahila Morcha as well as those who have worked with the party organisation for several years.

Among the prominent women candidates are Deepa Nathawat from Ward 47, Rekha Saini from Ward 56, Anuradha Maheshwari from Ward 107 and Poonam Mehta from Ward 123.

One of the most prominent names in the BJP's candidate list is that of former Jaipur mayor Jyoti Khandelwal, who has been fielded from Ward 110.

Khandelwal previously served as the mayor of Jaipur and remained active in the Congress for a long period. Her decision to contest on a BJP ticket has added another political dimension to the election and is expected to make the Ward 110 contest particularly interesting.

Congress focuses on organisational strength

While the BJP has attempted to balance its candidate list through social representation and local electoral calculations, the Congress has reportedly focused on its organisational network while distributing tickets.

Several party office-bearers and sitting councillors have been accommodated in the Congress list, reflecting the party's emphasis on its existing organisational base.

With the BJP fielding eight Muslim candidates, giving substantial representation to women and bringing a former Congress mayor into its camp, the Jaipur municipal elections are shaping up to be a contest driven by carefully crafted ward-level political and social equations. The outcome will reveal whether the BJP's candidate strategy can help it make significant inroads into areas where the Congress has traditionally maintained influence.

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