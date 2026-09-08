Bandh called in Amer and Jaipur in Rajasthan to protest against death of tourist guide Manish Soni

Jaipur:

Local markets and tourist activities in Amer and Jaipur in Rajasthan have been shut down in protest against the death of local tourist guide Manish Soni, who succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed. The incident was reported from a dispute regarding vehicle entry near Maota Lake and Amer Fort. During the altercation, a jeep driver identified as Azam and his associate Nazish allegedly attacked Soni with a knife, inflicting serious injuries to his abdomen. After the news of his death during treatment at SMS Hospital, local traders, guides, and residents initiated a complete shutdown has been called, halting elephant rides and blocking access roads to the historic fort to demand strict action. Moreover, police have detained both suspects for questioning and heavily deployed security forces to maintain order.

Tourist guide Manish Soni dies during treatment

Tourist guide Manish Soni, who was seriously injured in a stabbing incident near Mawthe in Amer police station area of ​​Jaipur on Monday morning, died while undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital on Tuesday.

The deceased and the jeep driver had a dispute over taking the jeep to Amer fort. After which, the jeep driver Azam, along with his partner Nazish, stabbed Manish in the stomach. The seriously injured Manish was admitted to SMS Hospital where he died during treatment. Meanwhile, the police took immediate action and detained the accused Azam and Nazish, who are being interrogated.

Tourist guide's death sparks outrage among other tourist guides

Soon after the news of the death of tourist guide Manish sparked outrage among other tourist guides, who have started protesting by closing the Amer market. Heavy police force has been deployed at the scene and efforts are underway to persuade the people.

As per the updates from the police, Soni was stopping vehicles from proceeding towards Amer Fort, leading to an argument with jeep driver Azam over allowing the vehicle to go towards the fort.

Police said the argument escalated and Azam, along with his associate Nazish, allegedly attacked Soni with a knife. The knife struck Soni in the abdomen, leaving him seriously injured and people present in the area rushed to his aid and informed the police.

Police say the incident has triggered tension in the area

Police said the incident has triggered tension in the area, with a large number of local people reaching Amer police station around 10.30 am. These locals staged a protest for nearly one-and-a-half hours, demanding strict action against the accused.

Police officials intervened and assured the protesters that appropriate action would be taken against culprits. Police are also trying to recover the knife allegedly used in the attack and ascertain the individual roles of both accused.

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