Rajasthan Civic Body Polls 2026: BJP announces candidates for 145 wards of Jaipur Municipal Corporation

Jaipur:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for 145 of the 150 wards of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation ahead of the Rajasthan Municipal Elections 2026. The party has released the names of candidates for the majority of the wards, while the candidates for the remaining five wards are yet to be finalised and are still under consideration.

The announcement comes as the election process has formally begun across Rajasthan's urban local bodies.

Rajasthan civic poll schedule

The election notification was issued on August 27, marking the beginning of the nomination process. Candidates can file their nomination papers until August 31. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on September 1, while candidates will have the option to withdraw their nominations until September 3. Election symbols will be allotted on September 4.

Voting for the Rajasthan Municipal Elections will be conducted in two phases. The first phase of polling is scheduled for September 9, followed by the second phase on September 11. Votes will be counted and the results declared on September 14.

Key dates for Rajasthan Municipal Elections 2026

Notification issued, nominations begin August 27 Last date for filing nomination August 31 Scrutiny of nomination papers September 1 Last date for withdrawal September 3 Allotment of election symbols September 4 Voting — Phase 1 September 9 Voting — Phase 2 September 11

10,245 councillor seats across 309 bodies

The Rajasthan civic elections will cover 10,245 councillor seats across 309 urban local bodies, according to the election schedule provided. With nominations underway, political parties are now finalising their candidates and preparing for the two-phase polling process. In Jaipur, the BJP has so far named candidates for 145 wards of the Municipal Corporation, while discussions are continuing over the remaining five seats.

The scrutiny of nomination papers on September 1 will be followed by the withdrawal deadline on September 3. The final contesting candidates will be known after the withdrawal process, ahead of symbol allotment on September 4. With polling scheduled for September 9 and 11, campaigning is expected to intensify across Jaipur and other urban areas of Rajasthan in the coming days.

(With inputs from ANI)

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