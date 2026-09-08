CM Vijay says jaw gesture was 'not intentional' after Opposition lashes out, claiming it was aimed at Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay has clarified that his jaw gesture during his response to the demand for grants for the Police and Fire and Rescue Services departments in the Assembly was "not in any way intentional". His clarification came after the gesture drew criticism from opposition leaders, who alleged that it appeared to mock former chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin.

The controversy comes a day after a heated session in the Tamil Nadu Assembly over Vijay's remarks against the DMK government on alleged corruption in the state-run liquor retailer TASMAC. Vijay had cited findings from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and referred to the MISA Act and the Sarkaria Commission, following which DMK legislators protested inside the House and were later evicted.

Vijay says jaw gesture was not intentional

In a post on X, Vijay said, "I wish to clarify that, during my response speech on the police department's grant request in the Legislative Assembly on 7.9.2026, my body language, which inadvertently came across in between, was not in any way intentional."

"Therefore, I kindly request that it not be interpreted as an act intended to hurt anyone's feelings on a personal level," he added.

(Image Source : X/@TVKVIJAYHQ)CM Vijay's X post

Vijay's gesture, in which he appeared to hold his jaw with one hand and lift it in a particular way, drew attention during the speech. Opposition leaders criticised it, saying it appeared to refer to Stalin's broken jaw.

Opposition leaders criticise gesture as 'body-shaming'

The gesture was sharply criticised by opposition leaders, with the DMK legislators staging a sit-in outside Speaker JCD Prabhakar's chamber. They demanded that Vijay's remarks be expunged and were later forcibly evicted by marshals.

CPM's P Shanmugam said in a post on X, "It is a well-known historical fact that the Emergency period in India witnessed massive struggles to protect democracy, accompanied by repression and excesses. During that time, former Chief Minister Thiru MK Stalin was brutally assaulted by the police, resulting in a broken jaw."

"Ridiculing someone's physical appearance is condemnable, regardless of who engages in it; for the Chief Minister himself to do so is an act of irresponsibility," he added.

The gesture had also drawn attention on social media, where some users similarly claimed that it was meant to mock Stalin over his reported jaw injury during his detention in the Emergency period in 1975.

Ruckus in Assembly over TASMAC remarks

During Monday's proceedings, Vijay displayed ED documents relating to TASMAC during the DMK government's tenure and detailed the agency's findings. He also said former DMK minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok Kumar were involved in corruption linked to the retail sale of liquor.

Referring to the Sarkaria Commission report, which had cited 2.5 per cent corruption in tenders during the term led by then DMK president M Karunanidhi, Vijay said, "Financial irregularities were done in an organised manner and claimed it is a 'scientific corruption' that has taken place in the DMK regime."

DMK MLAs reportedly raised slogans and surrounded Speaker JCD Prabhakar's podium, demanding that Vijay's remarks based on the ED documents be expunged. The Speaker rejected the demand, after which the opposition legislators continued their protest inside the House.

Amid the DMK's sloganeering, state law minister C T R Nirmal Kumar defended Vijay's remarks, while Leader of the House Sengottaiyan sought action against the protesting legislators. Speaker JCD Prabhakar subsequently directed the watch and ward staff to evict the DMK MLAs, who were removed from the Assembly by House marshals.