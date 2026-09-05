Shocking video captures jewellery heist in Jaipur; woman flees with ornament box worth lakhs

Jaipur:

A shocking jewellery theft has come to light from Jaipur, Rajasthan where a woman posing as a customer fled with jewellery box worth lakhs. The perpetrators, posing as customers, first asked the jeweler to show them some ornaments; they then engaged the staff in conversation and, seizing the right moment, made off with gold jewellery. The entire incident was captured on the shop's CCTV camera. The incident occurred in the Bajaj Nagar police station area, Jaipur.

According to reports, a woman visited a jewellery shop under the pretext of shopping, accompanied by a transgender person. The two asked the jeweler to show them various pieces of jewellery. While the jeweler was busy displaying the items, the accused seized the opportunity to steal gold rings and tops.

The theft came to light when the jewellery in the shop was checked after the incident. The police were subsequently informed. They examined the shop's CCTV footage, which shows the accused looking at jewellery and distracting the shopkeeper. A case has been registered at the Bajaj Nagar police station based on the complaint filed by the aggrieved jeweler. The police are working to identify and locate the accused using CCTV footage and technical evidence.

CCTV reveals the theft

A notable aspect of this incident is that the accused did not break into the shop or use force to gain entry. They arrived posing as customers, examined the jewellery in a routine manner, and committed the theft while keeping the shopkeeper engaged in conversation. In other words, they managed to bypass the shop's security measures and make off with the jewellery in just a few minutes.

Similar incident: Thieves tape pet dog's mouth before stealing jewellery worth lakhs

Bihar's Aurangabad district has seen a disturbing theft in which thieves taped a pet dog's mouth shut before breaking into a house, apparently to stop it from barking and alerting anyone nearby. The incident took place in Bharwar village under the jurisdiction of the Muffasil Police Station late at night amid heavy rain.

The theft has caused concern in the village, particularly because the house was situated in the middle of the locality. The family said the intruders used the sound of the rain and a cooler running inside the house to their advantage before carrying out the burglary.

Gold and silver jewellery stolen

The thieves broke open two Godrej cupboards and two iron trunks, leaving belongings scattered across the rooms. According to the victim, jewellery made of gold and silver worth around Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh was taken along with Rs 40,000 in cash.

The family discovered the burglary only after waking up in the morning. Alok said they were shocked to find the rooms in disarray and their belongings strewn around.

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