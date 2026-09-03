Rajasthan local body polls 2026: 2 Congress leaders suspended for assaulting party's Bikaner chief

Bikaner:

The Congress' Rajasthan unit on Thursday suspended two of its leaders for allegedly assaulting party's Bikaner president Madan Gopal Meghwal over ticket denial for the upcoming local body elections in the state. The two leaders, Deepak Arora and Mohit Arora, have been suspended for six years from Congress' primary membership.

In its order, the party said Deepak and Mohit, along with their supporters and other workers, misbehaved and allegedly assaulted Meghwal, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, during the inauguration of a candidate's election office. The incident had happened on Wednesday, the party said, adding such actions are completely unacceptable.

"Such conduct by the District President, Bikaner City, falls under the category of serious indiscipline," the order read. "Taking the complaint seriously, Mr Deepak Arora, former councillor, and Mr Mohit Arora are hereby suspended from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for a period of six (6) years."

(Image Source : X/ @INCRAJASTHAN)The two leaders, Deepak Arora and Mohit Arora, were suspended for six years.

The assault on Meghwal

During the inauguration of Congress office for candidate Navratan Daga in Ward 50, Deepak and Mohit assaulted Meghwal. A video has also gone viral that showed Mohit and others calling Meghwal outside the office before starting to slapping and punching him.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Thursday, the former IPS officer said he was knocked down by the attackers, who fled from the spot immediately. He condemned the entire incident and said such a thing cannot be allowed in a democracy; however, he clarified he wasn't sure if a revolver or a pistol was involved.

"Suddenly, Deepak Arora (Mohit Arora's son) slapped me from behind. I did not see it directly, but judging by the manner and gestures of the person approaching me, he slapped me. Then, the rest of those individuals surrounded me. My glasses fell off, and my kurta was torn because a large crowd had gathered. He struck me," he said.

Rajasthan civic body elections

The local body elections will be held in Rajasthan in two phases: September 9 and 11. The results will be declared on September 14. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress consider the local body elections as semi-finals for the 2028 assembly elections, and are looking to regain their strength at the grassroot level.

According to the Rajasthan State Election Commission (SEC), 1.44 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the local body elections. For this, it would set up roughly 16,465 polling centres across all the urban local bodies.

ALSO READ:

Counterfeit combat uniform racket busted in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar; 1,000 metres of cloth seized