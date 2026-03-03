Iran struck by 4.3 magnitude earthquake, epicenter in Gerash city amid conflict with US-Israel

Tehran:

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude struck near the city of Gerash in southern Iran on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of around 10 km and is typical of natural tectonic activity in the seismically active region, with no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

The tremor comes amid a period of intense conflict in the region triggered by coordinated military strikes on Iran by United States and Israel. Those attacks have included air and missile strikes on Iranian military and strategic targets, which have sparked widespread retaliation across the Middle East, disrupted air travel, heightened security concerns and caused significant civilian casualties in Iran.

While the quake itself appears unrelated to the military conflict, it occurred against this backdrop of escalating tensions and upheaval in the region.