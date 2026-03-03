Dhurandhar 2: When is Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's sequel trailer dropping? Know here

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is one of the most talked-about movies of this year. As the release date of Dhurandhar Part 2 approaches, various news related to the film is: circulating online. Now, important information has come to light regarding Dhurandhar The Revenge. It is being reported that this spy thriller will be approximately 4 hours long.

In addition, a major update has also emerged regarding the trailer of Dhurandhar 2. Let's explore these latest details related to the film in detail.

When will the trailer for Dhurandhar 2 be released?

It was believed that the makers would release the trailer for Dhurandhar Part 2 on March 3, coinciding with Holi. However, film critic Taran Adarsh ​​has provided the latest update, stating that the trailer will not be released just yet. Hence, there are high chances that people might have to wait until next week to watch the Dhurandhar 2 trailer.

Dhurandhar 2 will be 4 hours long

Some time ago, it was reported that Dhurandhar: The Revenge had been approved by the Censor Board and the runtime of the movie had been reduced from the first part to around 3 hours and 28 minutes. But now, information about this change is emerging. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Dhurandhar Part 2 is expected to be approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes long, providing you with up to four hours of entertainment in theatres.

However, this matter cannot be officially confirmed yet. The exact length of Dhurandhar The Revenge will be known only upon the film's release. But the fan craze for Dhurandhar 2 certainly confirms that the film will achieve a record-breaking opening at the box office.

Regarding the release date of Dhurandhar 2, it will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026. The special thing is that this time, the film is set to be a pan-India release in addition to Hindi.

