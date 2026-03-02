Box Office [March 2, 2026]: Did The Kerala Story 2 pass the Monday test? Find out

New Delhi:

The sequel to the 2023 crime drama The Kerala Story, titled The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, hit the big screens on Friday, February 27, 2026, amid much controversy. The movie had a slow start on its first day, earning only in lakhs. However, it saw a significant jump in collections on the second day, raking in Rs 4.65 crore.

The Kerala Story 2 continued its theatrical run on Monday, and all eyes are on whether the film can pass the 'Monday test', a key indicator of a movie's long-term performance. Read on to find out if The Kerala Story 2 passed the Monday test.

The Kerala Story 2's Monday collection

As per early estimates provided by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond appears to have failed the Monday test, as the film saw a dip in earnings on Day 4 compared to the previous day. The movie, which earned Rs 4.25 crore on its first Sunday, managed to collect Rs 2.65 crore on Monday, 2 March 2026. The film had an overall 7.46% Hindi occupancy on Monday with highest occupancy of 8.65% was recorded in the afternoon shows, followed by 7.45% in the evening and 6.29% in the morning shows.

With this, the total collection of The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond in India stands at Rs 12.80 crore. The exact box office figures for The Kerala Story 2’s Monday collection will be updated on March 3, 2026 at 10:30 AM.

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond: Cast and production details

For the unversed, the crime drama The Kerala Story: Goes Beyond is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and stars actors like Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Sumit Gahlawat, Arjan Singh Aujla, and Yuktam Khosla in lead roles. The film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures Limited, with lyrics written by Manoj Muntashir.

