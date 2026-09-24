Avneet Kaur meets Tom Cruise at Digger world premiere, shares pic; Varun Dhawan calls it 'AI'

Popular actor and influencer Avneet Kaur was invited to the world premiere of Tom Cruise's upcoming film, Digger, in London. Not only did she attend the red carpet event, but also managed to get a photo with the Hollywood superstar. While fans hailed Avneet in the comment box, Varun Dhawan had the funniest reaction to the photo.

Avneet Kaur posts photo with Tom Cruise

Avneet wore a wine-coloured gown at the world premiere of Digger. She posed alongside Tom Cruise, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo set, all smiles for the camera.

Sharing the photo, she penned, "At the world premiere of DIGGER with the one and only, my favourite @tomcruise Thank you for inviting me to be a part of such a special night!!! Love you so much Tom ITS DIGGER TIMEEE!!! Go and watch Digger in your nearest cinemas on 2nd October 2026!!!" Take a look:

In the comment section, Varun Dhawan hilariously commented it as "AI".

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AVNEET KAUR)Varun Dhawan's reaction to Aveet's photo with Tom Cruise

What is the story of Digger?

Digger centres on Digger Rockwell, a powerful oil baron whose vast ambitions and influence place him at the heart of an ecological crisis with the potential to spiral into a global catastrophe. As his empire comes under threat and the world turns against him, Cruise's character becomes convinced that he alone can save humanity. This sets off a darkly comic and increasingly chaotic race against time, forcing a man who is used to having all the answers to face consequences he may no longer be able to control. The film is helmed by The Revenant director, Alejandro González Iñárritu. His film won Leonardo DiCaprio the Oscar for Best Actor in 2016.

Tom Cruise on playing Digger Rockwell

Tom Cruise describes taking on Digger Rockwell as “a real leap into the unknown,” saying the role required him to draw on everything he had learnt throughout his career. “It took all of my knowledge, from all of the years of every film I made, to be able to play this character and fulfil the ambition of this movie,” he said.

Cruise was immediately drawn to the character when director Alejandro G. Iñárritu first shared his vision for Digger. Recalling that moment, Cruise says, “[Iñárritu] showed me, ‘Here’s kind of the character that I want,’” before adding, “Let’s fucking go. I couldn’t wait.”

Digger releases worldwide on October 2.

Also read:

Tom Cruise stars as oil baron in Alejandro G Inarritu's Digger, fans say 'Oscar awaiting' | Watch trailer