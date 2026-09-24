'Zero political sense': BJP takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi, says Congress can't win polls on its own

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on Congress and said Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has "zero" political sense after the Congress leader held a press conference over the 'The Indian Express' report on the functioning of the Election Commission and on objections raised by two Election Commissioners over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

'Congress could not win a single election on its own strength'

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's address today in a presser, BJP's spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "Congress could not win a single election on its own strength. Priyanka Gandhi won the Wayanad seat with the support of the Muslim League." "In Bengal, there has been no Congress government since 1977. In Bihar, there has been no Congress government since 1990. In UP, Congress has not been in power since 1989. Since 1999, Congress has not been in power in Odisha," Trivedi said.

Questions raised on IE report

On 'The Indian Express' report on anomalies in the Election Commission and SIR process, Sudhanshu Trivedi asked why the statements of Election Commissioners were not used in the report. "How can it be a valid report without the statements of Election Commissioners?" he said.

Rahul Gandhi demands Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

Rahul Gandhi earlier demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of attacking the election system. Gandhi made the remarks while addressing a press conference in Delhi and reacting to an Indian Express report on objections raised by two Election Commissioners over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Gandhi said the two Election Commissioners had done a "wise thing" by raising their objections and said he appreciated their actions. He also called on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to become an approver, linking the demand to what he described as the need to protect democracy. "There are going to be consequences to this. We are not going to let democracy be destroyed. People responsible will be punished," Gandhi said.

"The two ECs have done a wise thing. I appreciate it. Mr (Gyanesh) Kumar should turn approver. That would be an act of nationalism. We know what has happened and we'll reveal it," he added. Gandhi also directly called for Kumar's resignation. "I demand Gyanesh Kumar to resign immediately, you did an attack on election system," he said.

The remarks came a day after The Indian Express revealed that questions were repeatedly raised on issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls within the three-member Election Commission (EC) by two of the three election commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The national rollout of the SIR has been under the supervision of all three commissioners. But Sandhu and Joshi have formally objected, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months four times on a single day to decisions taken and orders issued, they say, without their knowledge, according to the report in the English daily. The opposition parties have criticised the Election Commission over the SIR exercise, alleging that it could disproportionately affect voters perceived to be not aligned with the BJP and its allies.

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