Opposition to bring impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar again as SIR row heats up: Sources

The Opposition's INDIA bloc is once again preparing to bring an impeachment motion in Parliament for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who is embroiled in a massive row involving the voter list revisions done in several states where assembly elections have been held.

According to sources, a draft of the motion is currently being prepared, and the notice is likely to be submitted in the coming days. Sources said the notice can be submitted even when Parliament is not in session, and that the move is likely to take place by next week.

CEC and the SIR row

The proposed motion comes after an investigation by The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally raised objections at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders concerning the electoral-roll revision process.

According to the report, the objections included concerns over decisions allegedly taken without their knowledge, as well as issues related to the addition and deletion of voters and changes to procedures under the SIR exercise.

Previous impeachment notice against CEC

The latest move comes months after Opposition MPs had already submitted a notice seeking Kumar's removal. A Lok Sabha document shows that a notice dated March 12, 2026, signed by 130 MPs, was submitted under Article 324(5) of the Constitution and related provisions. The Lok Sabha Speaker subsequently refused to admit the notice.

The fresh initiative is being discussed in the wake of the latest report on differences within the three-member Election Commission and the objections reportedly recorded by Sandhu and Joshi.

Congress ramps up attack

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi ramped up the Opposition's attack on the CEC, demanding that he be tried for "treason" over unfair election practices.

Priyanka demanded the criminal prosecution of Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that he intentionally permitted the deletion of around 13 crore names from electoral rolls.

Speaking to reporters in Wayanad, Vadra alleged that tampering with electoral rolls and deleting voters amounted to a criminal act against democracy, the Constitution and the country. She said anyone who interferes with the democratic process of elections should be held accountable.

"Anybody who plays around with the democratic process of our elections is committing treason against this nation," she said, adding that this was the Congress's "very clear stand."

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