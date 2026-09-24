CJP demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation in 48 hours, warns nationwide protests

New Delhi:

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has demanded Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation within 48 hours amid alleged irregularities in the SIR process in multiple states. Addressing a press conference, CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke said that a nationwide agitation will be launched if CEC does not resign within 48 hours. "We will also protest in Delhi and will not budge until the resignation takes place," Dipke said.

CJP launches "Fix the Election Commission" campaign

The CJP has launched the "Fix the Election Commission" campaign alleging that the electoral process had been "rigged" and the right to vote was being taken away from citizens. Dipke advised parties not to participate in polls if they believe they are being rigged. "If you know elections are being rigged, you cannot participate. You will have to take a stand," he said. Dipke alleged that Kumar was the "biggest threat to Indian democracy" and accused the EC of deciding who would be allowed to vote. "Who is Gyanesh to revoke our right to vote?" he said, calling for criminal proceedings against him.

Over 13 crore names removed

CJP stated that during the SIR (Special Intensive Revision), over 13 crore names were removed from the draft voter lists across 30 states.

Maharashtra: Over 2 crore Uttar Pradesh: Over 2 crore Karnataka: Approximately 1 crore Tamil Nadu – 97 lakh West Bengal – 90 lakh Telangana – 73 lakh Delhi – 47 lakh Kerala – 24 lakh.

The remarks came a day after The Indian Express revealed that questions were repeatedly raised on issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls within the three-member Election Commission (EC) by two of the three election commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The national rollout of the SIR has been under the supervision of all three commissioners. But Sandhu and Joshi have formally objected, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months four times on a single day to decisions taken and orders issued, they say, without their knowledge, according to the report in the English daily.

The opposition parties have criticised the Election Commission over the SIR exercise, alleging that it could disproportionately affect voters perceived to be not aligned with the BJP and its allies.

-With PTI Inputs

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