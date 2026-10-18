Army officer's wife booked for alleged sharing sensitive information with Chinese agents

Jammu:

An Army officer's wife has been booked in Jammu and Kashmir for alleged espionage-related activities, for allegedly using artificial intelligence tools, including ChatGPT and Claude, to prepare analytical papers on sensitive national security issues for Chinese intelligence operatives, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, a highly qualified Telangana resident who undertook an IT internship with the United Nations in 2023, is currently working as a freelance researcher. She has not been arrested but has been questioned following the registration of an FIR and is cooperating with investigating agencies, officials said.

Woman was tasked to write analytical papers

Officials said the woman was allegedly tasked with writing analytical papers on sensitive security, defence and geopolitical issues, specifically covering Line of Control (LoC) dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir, critical infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh, and drone deployment.

The case was registered at Gandhi Nagar police station in Jammu on Friday under relevant provisions of the Official Secrets Act, concerning espionage and the unauthorised handling of protected official information, alongside provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to criminal conspiracy and offences against national sovereignty.

A deputy superintendent of police has been assigned to lead the investigation.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of personnel from a central intelligence agency and the police intercepted the woman at Jammu Tawi railway station on October 14, when she was reportedly preparing to board a train to Pathankot. She was stopped and taken to a nearby military station for questioning, the officials said.

Her mobile phone was seized and sent for detailed forensic examination, they added.

Was in contact Malaysian national working for Chinese

The accused married a serving Army officer holding the rank of Major in October 2023.

She completed a Master of Advanced Studies in European and International Governance in Geneva in 2022 and earned a master's degree in International Relations from a university in Bengaluru in 2021. She had also undertaken an online internship with the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) in New Delhi and authored several research articles, officials said.

During questioning, investigators found that she had interacted with several foreign nationals during her internship with the United Nations, including a Chinese national with whom she allegedly remained in contact through WhatsApp, the officials claimed.

They further alleged that in 2024, she was in touch through social media with a Malaysian national who ran a consultancy and was suspected of working for Chinese intelligence agencies.

During questioning, the accused maintained that her research material was based entirely on open-source information, supplemented by artificial intelligence platforms ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, and Claude, developed by Anthropic.

Preliminary extraction of data from her seized mobile phone showed documents authored on sensitive subjects including the India-Italy defence meeting at the Manekshaw Centre, the Indian Army Chief's visit to the United States, the India-Russia defence pact, the Kalai-II Hydroelectric and Kamala projects in Arunachal Pradesh, the Cold Start doctrine, India-Seychelles relations, projects in Assam, and India-China relations, the officials said.

Investigators are examining whether the accused engaged in systematic research and information-sharing with suspected foreign contacts under the guise of freelance research, they said, adding that a comprehensive forensic examination of her digital devices and financial transactions is underway to establish the exact nature of the shared material.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read

Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara; 2 terrorists reportedly killed