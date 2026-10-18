Eight MGNREGA workers killed as speeding car runs them over in Punjab's Sangrur

Sangrur:

At least eight MGNREGA workers were killed after a speeding car ran over them on the Lehragaga-Jakhar road in Punjab's Sangrur district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place when at least 25 workers were working along the roadside.

According to an eyewitness, the group was sitting by the roadside when the speeding car hit them.

Injured admitted to hospital

Five workers initially died on the spot, while others succumbed to their injuries during treatment, taking the death toll to eight, according to reports. Several others were injured and taken to hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Karamjit Kaur, Jeevan Singh, Nikki, Sarabjit Kaur, Ranjeet Kaur, Karamjit, Rani Kaur and Deshraj. All of them were residents of Alisher village near Lehragaga in Sangrur district, except Deshraj, whose address was not specified.

Sangrur Superintendent of Police Palwinder Cheema said the driver had been identified and traced, adding that an arrest was expected soon.

The vehicle involved was reportedly a Chevrolet Magnum bearing a Punjab registration number. The driver was identified as Pargat Singh, alias Kala, a resident of Raidhrana village.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal expressed grief over the incident.

14 killed as truck mows down devotees near temple in MP's Gwalior

Earlier, at least 14 people lost their lives, and more than 30 others were injured after a truck lost control and crushed devotees near a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, said officials on Sunday. The incident happened near the Sheetla Mata Temple around 1.30 am when a paddy-laden truck broke a police checkpoint after losing control and direction on a steep slope before crashing into the gate and outer wall of the temple.

Briefing the reporters about the incident, Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmveer Singh said a large gathering of people was present at the temple due to the Navratri season when the incident occurred. He pointed out that the slope was restricted for heavy vehicles.

"It broke through the police barricades, suddenly lost control, came down, and crashed into the outer wall and gate of the temple. The devotees who were on the road were crushed underneath it, leading to this accident," news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying.

(Report: Charanjeev Kaushal)

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