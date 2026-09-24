Haryana gangster serving life term gets 12-hour custody parole to marry Cambodian partner he met on the run

Gangster Manpal Dhilla, who is serving a life sentence in a Haryana jail, got married in a ceremony held under tight security in Dulina village of Jhajjar district on Thursday. Dhilla was granted a 12-hour parole to attend the wedding and tied the knot with Cambodian national Meta Chan according to Hindu rituals.

Dhilla was brought out of jail at around 8 am and is required to return by 8 pm. Given the limited duration of his parole, the wedding rituals were conducted according to a pre-planned schedule.

Farmhouse turns fortress

The wedding ceremony was held at a farmhouse in Dulina, located along the Jhajjar-Gurugram road. The venue was heavily guarded, with a large police presence deployed as a security measure.

Relatives attending the ceremony were subjected to security checks, while media personnel were not allowed inside the venue.

Bride arrives from Cambodia with three children

Dhilla had reportedly spent around eight years in Cambodia after fleeing India. During his stay there, he developed a relationship with Meta Chan, who is a Cambodian national.

The couple have four children, according to the details available, with one of the children currently in Cambodia. Meta Chan travelled to Jhajjar with three of her children and other family members to attend the wedding.

Arrangements were reportedly made to serve food to around 500-600 guests at the ceremony.

Murder conviction and an escape to Cambodia

Dhilla was convicted in a case registered at Bahadurgarh Sadar police station in 2007 involving charges including murder, attempt to murder, illegal use of weapons and criminal conspiracy.

A court sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2013. In 2018, Dhilla was granted parole for six weeks but allegedly failed to return to jail after the parole period ended and fled abroad. He was subsequently traced to Cambodia.

Following a request from the Haryana Police, an Interpol Red Notice was issued against Dhilla through the CBI in November 2024.

With the cooperation of Cambodian authorities, he was arrested in July 2025 and brought back to India in September 2025. He has remained in custody since then while serving his life sentence.

Dhilla's 12-hour parole was granted specifically to enable him to attend his wedding. After completing the wedding ceremonies, he is required to return to prison by 8 pm on Thursday.

Reported by Sunil Kumar

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