FSSAI proposes ban on selling non-dairy analogue products as 'paneer', seeks changes in labelling

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed banning the manufacture and sale of non-dairy products being sold as 'paneer', as the food regulator steps up action against food adulteration and misleading claims.

The proposed move targets analogue paneer, which is not a dairy product and is made using constituents that are not derived from milk. FSSAI has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders on the draft regulations.

FSSAI proposes ban on analogue paneer

FSSAI has issued the draft Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Amendment Regulations, 2026. Stakeholders have been given 60 days to submit their objections or suggestions on the proposed changes.

The draft seeks to amend the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011.

"The amendment is proposed...to restrict manufacturing and sale of analogue product as paneer so as to prevent misleading of consumers regarding the nature and composition of the product," the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India said in a notification.

Products that are already licensed or registered under the 'Analogue in Dairy Context' category will also have to discontinue using the term 'paneer' in their nomenclature, labelling or marketing, FSSAI said.

Many states have already banned the manufacture and sale of analogue paneer.

What is analogue paneer?

In the dairy context, an analogue refers to a food product made to resemble, taste like or function like milk or a milk product, but where some or all of the actual milk components are replaced with non-dairy ingredients.

The proposed amendment specifically seeks to add a new clause to the existing regulations covering 'paneer made of constituents not derived from milk'.

Health Ministry backs proposed paneer labelling change

The Health Ministry said FSSAI has proposed prohibiting the use of the term 'paneer' for products that are not derived from milk.

"The proposed amendment is aimed at ensuring that the nomenclature and presentation of food products accurately reflect their nature and composition, thereby enabling consumers to make informed choices," the ministry said.

The principal Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations were notified in 2011 and have been amended from time to time.

FSSAI steps up action against food violations

The proposed paneer change comes as FSSAI has increased enforcement action against food business operators (FBOs) and e-commerce platforms over the last six months. The action has included alleged misleading claims and labelling, hygiene-related issues and other violations.

On Wednesday, the regulator initiated penal action against Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart India and Zepto for various non-compliances, including misleading claims and the sale of prohibited products.

FSSAI has also taken action against energy drink manufacturers and alcoholic beverage companies.

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