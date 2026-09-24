'Yudh Abhyas 2026 to strengthen defence partnership between two countries': US envoy Sergio Gor

New Delhi:

The Indian and US armies 22nd joint military exercise, Yudh Abhyas 2026 will strengthen defence cooperation between India and United States, said US envoy Sergio Gor attending the joint military exercise in Rajasthan. In a post on X, US envoy said, "Joint exercises like Yudh Abhyas are a powerful example of the strength of the U.S.-India defense partnership and the trust we continue to build. Great to meet U.S. and Indian troops and see their training, skill, and equipment in action. Thank you to the Indian Army for hosting me and for the opportunity to experience this partnership firsthand."

600 to 700 Indian and US soldiers participatied in Yudh Abhyas 2026

During the exercise, the US ambassador witnessed the growing strength of India’s indigenous defence capabilities, with the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System and the Dhanush artillery gun taking centre stage. The Pinaka system carried out sustained firing, demonstrating India’s indigenous long-range precision strike capability. Alongside it, the indigenously manufactured Dhanush artillery gun showcased its long-range firepower through continuous firing drills.

The US-origin M777 Ultra-Light Howitzer, which is now inducted into the Indian Army’s artillery regiments, also demonstrated its firepower at the range, with sustained firing during the exercise. The exercise also featured the Apache attack helicopters and showcased preparations to counter the growing threat of drones through advanced counter-drone technologies.

Around 600 to 700 Indian and US soldiers participatied in Yudh Abhyas 2026, which is being conducted from September 15 to September 26 at Auli and the Mahajan Field Firing Range. The core objective of the exercise is clear to further strengthen defence cooperation, operational coordination and interoperability between the Indian and United States Armies, while enhancing their ability to operate together in complex battlefield environments.

Major highlight of this year's exercise

A major highlight of this year's exercise is the emphasis on counter-drone warfare. For the first time in India, the US-made Mobile Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defeat System (MLIDS) is being deployed during the exercise. The system will allow both armies to train in detecting, tracking and neutralising drone threats.

Yudh Abhyas includes phases such as the Command Post Exercise, Field Training Exercise and Combined Live-Fire Demonstration. The objective is not limited to weapons training but also focuses on enhancing interoperability between the two armies in command, communications, fire support, logistics and operational procedures.

More importantly, the exercise provides an opportunity for both forces to share their latest technologies, weapon systems, and combat experience. This edition of Yudh Abhyas also reflects how modern warfare is evolving, with drones, counter-drone systems, precision fires and multi-domain operations playing an increasingly important role in conflicts.

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