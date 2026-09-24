Mahadev Betting App case: CBI arrests wanted accused Abhishek Kumar at Hyderabad airport

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Abhishek Kumar, described as one of the kingpins and wanted accused in the Mahadev Online Betting App scam. He was arrested shortly after arriving from Dubai at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

According to the investigation so far, Kumar allegedly played an active role in running online betting and gambling operations under Mahadev Book. The CBI said he was involved in coordinating panels, collecting funds and acquiring immovable assets in Dubai using proceeds generated from betting and gambling.

Abhishek Kumar arrested at Hyderabad airport

Incriminating material was found and seized from Kumar during a search conducted immediately after his arrest. The CBI said the material prima facie indicates his active role in operating the Mahadev Betting App.

The agency also said Kumar worked closely with other main accused, including Saurabh Chandrakar and Shubham Soni.

After his arrest, Kumar was produced before a local court in Hyderabad, where the CBI obtained three days of transit remand. He was subsequently taken to Raipur and produced before the court there, which granted two days of police custody remand.

CBI chargesheets in Mahadev betting app case

The Chhattisgarh government had transferred 13 FIRs registered at different police stations in the state relating to the Mahadev Betting App to the CBI. The agency subsequently took over the cases.

So far, the CBI has filed eight chargesheets against 100 accused persons. Those named in the chargesheets include the main promoters of the Mahadev Betting App, panel operators, hawala operators and public servants of the Chhattisgarh government.

The investigation is continuing, with efforts underway to trace other accused who remain absconding.

Efforts to bring Mahadev app promoters to India

The CBI said efforts are also being made to bring the main promoters of the Mahadev Betting App back to India to face trial.

So far, seven Red Corner Notices and two extradition proposals have been sent. Extradition proceedings against two accused are currently underway.

The CBI said it remains committed to bringing those involved in the illegal betting operations to justice and tracing the proceeds of crime generated through them.