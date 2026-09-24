'Hey handsome': Alia Bhatt praises husband Ranbir Kapoor's Love And War first-look poster

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War has been generating strong buzz ever since the project was announced. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, the film brings together the three actors for what promises to be an ambitious cinematic experience.

The excitement grew further after the makers unveiled two new posters featuring Ranbir Kapoor. His wife, Alia Bhatt, and Sanju co-star had the best reactions to RK's poster.

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal react to Ranbir Kapoor's Love and War poster

In the first two look posters from the film, Ranbir Kapoor appears in a striking new avatar, giving audiences a glimpse of his character and the world Bhansali has created. It featured RK on a car, with a severely injured hand.

Ranbir’s co-stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal soon joined the excitement online. Alia shared Ranbir’s poster on Instagram with a sweet message for her husband and co-star, writing, “Hey Handsome.. Love & War in cinemas, January 21,2027.”

Vicky Kaushal also shared the poster on his social media handle and wrote, “Love. War. And everything in between. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War See you on 21.01.2027.”

How did fans react to Ranbir Kapoor's look from Love And War?

Fans also shared their reactions to RK's look from the film. A user wrote, "THE WAIT IS OVER. The much-awaited first look of #RanbirKapoor from #LoveAndWar, directed by the visionary Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is finally here.. The aura. The intensity. THE STAR POWER. BLOCKBUSTER LOADING."

Yet another user wrote, "Ranbir The GOAT Kapoor is here."

Predicting massive box office success, another user wrote, "1000 crore loading #RanbirKapoor #LoveAndWar."

When is Love And War releasing?

Love And War continues to build buzz ahead of its theatrical release. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

It is slated to release worldwide on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also read:

Alia Bhatt performs Ganesh aarti with Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor; shares glimpses from celebrations | Pics