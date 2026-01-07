Student forced to perform 'namaz' at medical college in Maharashtra; two staffers suspended Police filed an FIR in this connection, and the preliminary investigation suggests the incident could be linked to ragging. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday night at the college in Posheri.

Palghar:

In a suspected ragging incident, an unidentified girl allegedly forced a fellow female student to perform namaz at the hostel of a private medical college in Wada taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district. The episode has led the college management to suspend a hostel warden and a teacher.

The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday night at the institute located in Posheri, triggering tension on the campus and protests by right-wing activists. In view of the situation, police personnel have been deployed at the college.

FIR filed, police probe on

An FIR was registered late Monday night, and preliminary findings indicate that the incident may be related to ragging, a police official said.

As per the complaint filed by the victim, a first-year physiotherapy student from Nashik, she was stopped on the fifth floor of the hostel by a girl whose face was covered. The complainant alleged that she was pressured to offer Islamic prayers despite repeatedly refusing, which left her feeling intimidated and fearful.

"The victim informed her family the following morning, who then approached the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) after allegedly receiving no response from the college management," a police official said.

Palghar Superintendent of Police (SP) Yatish Deshmukh visited the campus to review the situation. "We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act. We are scanning the CCTV footage and recording statements of other students to identify the accused," SP Deshmukh said, adding that strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

Hostel warden and teacher suspended

In the wake of the incident and the ensuing outrage, the college administration has suspended a hostel warden and a teacher.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists have submitted a written complaint to the police, demanding a high-level probe into the functioning of the college and alleging that similar incidents had occurred earlier as well.

However, a representative of the college management assured full cooperation with the police investigation and denied claims of any such incidents in the past.

Meanwhile, heavy police deployment has been made in the area as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and ensure communal harmony.

