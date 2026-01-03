Nagpur shocker: Parents keep 12-year-old son chained over months due to his stealing habits As per the police, the boy's parents are daily wage workers. They were upset over his stealing habits, as the boy had become extremely mischievous. Due to this, they discontinued his studies and used to tie the boy with chains and a padlock before going for work.

Nagpur:

A shocking incident has come to the light in Maharashtra's Nagpur, where a couple ties their 12-year-old child with chain for several hours of a day, while they go for work due to his stealing habits. The boy, a school dropout, was rescued on Friday after the Child Protection Cell of the Nagpur district received a call from the locals.

According to the police, the Child Protection Cell raided the couple's house and found that the boy was locked with chains and a padlock to the parapet of the house. A glass was also found near the pillar, which was his only arrangement for drinking water.

After rescuing the boy, he was sent to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), where he is undergoing counselling.

Parents were upset over stealing habits

As per the police, the boy's parents are daily wage workers. They were upset and tired over his stealing habits, as the boy had become extremely mischievous and won't even listen to them. Due to this, they discontinued his studies and used to tie the boy with chains and a padlock before going for work. They would free him only after returning from work.

This had continued for past three to four months. The locals had noticed and complained to the police after which the boy was rescued. Initially, the boy was taken to the Government Medical College for primary treatment, but later sent to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Case filed, probe launched

The police are now taking action against the boy's parents under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Meanwhile, the Child Protection Cell has said it has formed a committee and conducting an investigation into the matter.

"A complaint was filed on the Women and Child Development Department’s 1098 Child Helpline, in which a 12-year-old child had been tied with iron rods by his parents," District Child Protection Officer Mushtaq Pathan told news agency ANI. "We immediately called the police, and the child was rescued. The child was medically examined and admitted to a children’s home."