BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2026 squad over Bangladesh row BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has confirmed the development and also confirmed that the franchise will be allowed to sign a replacement as well.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh player Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for IPL 2026 after outrage. KKR had bought the left-arm fast bowler for Rs 9.2 crore in the auction last month and was the only Bangladesh player to be picked in the event as well.

However, there was massive outrage over his selection, with several political leaders raising objections and the criticism grew manifold over the last couple of days, especially after the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and the civil unrest in the country which has sparked widesparked protests within India too. The BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the development and also stated that the franchise will be allowed to sign a replacement player if they are willing to have one.

"Due to the recent developments that are going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, from their squad and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement," BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said.

Mustafizur's release leaves a big hole in the bowling department for KKR now as the bowler is known for his variations especially in the death overs.

Devajit Saikia confirms India ODI squad vs New Zealand to be announced today

Meanwhile, Devajit Saikia also confirmed that the ODI squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand will be announced today as the selectors are set to meet. "As you know, from the 11th of January, India is going to play New Zealand in a three-match ODI series and today we have a meeting with the selectors and in the afternoon we are going to announce the squad for the New Zealand series," he said.