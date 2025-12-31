Former Director General of NIA Sadanand Vasant Date appointed Maharashtra DGP 1990 batch IPS officer and former NIA chief Sadanand Date has been appointed as Maharashtra’s DGP. A formal order has been issued by the state government.

New Delhi:

1990 batch IPS officer and former National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Sadanand Date has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra. The Maharashtra government issued a formal order confirming his appointment, which has been approved by the Governor and published on the official state government website. Date’s appointment comes as the tenure of the current DGP, Rashmi Shukla, is set to end on January 3, 2026. She was appointed to the post in January 2024, just months before her retirement, and was later given an extension until January 2026.

According to the Home Department’s order, Sadanand Date has been selected based on the recommendations of the Union Public Service Commission’s Empanelment Committee, in line with established procedures. Date is expected to assume charge in early January. As per Supreme Court guidelines, a DGP must have a minimum tenure of two years. With this appointment, Date’s term is expected to continue until the end of 2027.

Who is Sadanand Date?

Sadanand Date is a 1990-batch IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre. The Centre recently approved his return to his parent cadre, paving the way for his appointment as DGP. Over the years, he has held several key positions, including:

Chief of Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) and Joint Commissioner (Law and Order), Mumbai Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Inspector General (Operations) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Commissioner of Police for Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar (MBVV)

Date is widely known for his bravery during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. At the time, he was serving as Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Region. He led a police team during operations near the Cama Hospital area and sustained injuries while confronting terrorists.

For his courage and service, Date was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry. He once sold newspapers in Pune to support his family during his early years. Academically accomplished, he holds an M.Com degree and a doctorate in economic offences from Pune University.