Pune municipal corporation polls 2026: End to NCP's 'pari-war'? Ajit Pawar gives a cryptic answer Pune municipal corporation polls: Last month, the junior Pawar announced that the NCP and the NCP(SP) will contest the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation elections together.

Pune:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday hinted that his faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) may form an alliance with Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP) for the municipal corporation elections in Pune. The development comes after the two factions sealed an alliance for the municipal corporation elections in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

"May there be sugar in your mouth," said the deputy chief minister when asked about a possible reunion between two factions of the NCP.

Polling for elections to all municipal corporations, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, will take place on January 15. The counting of votes will be conducted by the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on January 16.

NCP reunion in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Last month, the junior Pawar announced that the NCP and the NCP(SP) will contest the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation elections together. Addressing an election rally on December 28 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, he had asserted that he never got engaged in 'politics of defection', while adding that the two parties will announce the seat-sharing agreement soon.

"The Nationalist Congress Party and the Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar faction decided to contest the polls together in Pimpri Chinchwad. Because of this, the family will come together once again... I have discussed seat-sharing with leaders here, and that too will be announced soon," he had said.

NCP reunion: A major political shift?

Nearly two-and-a-half years ago, Ajit Pawar had walked out of the NCP, along with several leaders, and joined the Mahayuti, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. However, with the BJP emerging stronger in the state, the two NCP factions are looking to stop the saffron party's expansion at the grassroot level.

This has led to speculations that this is the first step towards a reunification. However, NCP(SP) leader Rohit Pawar has said that the reunion was restricted only to the local body elections, as the local workers wanted that to happen.

"This is a fight between the workers and for their election. After listening to their views and understanding their concerns, it was decided that both NCP factions, Ajit Pawar's NCP and NCP (SP), will contest the polls together," he had said.

ALSO READ - Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls: Ajit Pawar announces alliance with Sharad Pawar's NCP in major political shift