Accused in 2012 Pune serial, Bunty Jahagirdar, shot dead in Shrirampur town

Mumbai:

Bunty Jahagirdar, a key accused in the 2012 Pune serial blasts case, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified attackers in Shrirampur town, Ahilyanagar district, on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 2 pm on Borawake College Road, as Jahagirdar was returning from a burial ground along with another person on a two-wheeler.

Details of the attack

According to Ahilyanagar Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge, Jahagirdar was attacked by two bike-borne assailants and sustained multiple bullet injuries. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. Multiple teams have been formed to probe the case, and the investigation is ongoing," Gharge said.

Criminal background of Jahagirdar

Jahagirdar, in his mid-50s, was previously arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for his alleged involvement in the Jangli Maharaj Road serial blasts in Pune. On August 1, 2012, four coordinated low-intensity explosions had rocked the busy arterial road, targeting areas near Balgandharva Theatre, a Dena Bank branch, a McDonald’s outlet, and Garware Bridge.

He also had multiple criminal cases registered against him in Ahilyanagar district, including murder, bodily offences, and criminal intimidation. Jahagirdar had been out on bail in the bomb blasts case since 2023.

Police have launched multiple teams to track the assailants and investigate the motive behind the killing. Officials are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses in the area. The incident has raised concerns over potential gang rivalries and the safety of individuals with a criminal background living in the district.