Vaishno Devi yatra registration halted till tomorrow morning amid huge rush, says shrine board Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has suspended yatra registration till Thursday morning due to heavy crowds. Devotees have been advised to plan their visit carefully and follow official updates for a smooth pilgrimage experience.

Jammu:

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board announced that registration for the Vaishno Devi yatra has been temporarily suspended due to an heavy rush of devotees on the occasion of the new year. The board said the registration will remain closed till Thursday morning, urging pilgrims to plan their visit accordingly. The Shrine Board stated that the suspension has been implemented to manage the large number of devotees and ensure smooth operations at the yatra site. Pilgrims are requested to check the official website for updates and avoid visiting during peak rush hours to prevent inconvenience, the board added.

More details to be added.