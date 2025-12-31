India's international schedule for 2026: Check when Indian men's and women's will be in action in New Year India will have several key assignments lined up in 2026, with the T20 World Cup defence being the most important one. The women's team will also play the T20 World Cup and will look to make it a double after winning the ODI World Cup. Here is India's schedule for 2026.

As 2025 nears its end, Indian cricket fans will be filled with some bitter and sweet memories of the year. At one place, the fans witnessed the men's team clinch the Champions Trophy 2025, and the women's team win their first-ever World Cup. Test retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma brought some sour memories.

It was a year to remember for the Indian cricket fans. There were some mixed outcomes of the Border-Gavaskar series and South Africa Test series loss but there were also some highs of the Champions Trophy win and a 2-2 draw in Tests in England with a young batting unit.

Meanwhile, the Women in Blue created history as they clinched their first-ever ICC title in the senior category. The U19 women's team also defended the U19 World Cup by winning their second-consecutive crown in Malaysia.

2026 offers a lot of cricket action in men's and women's cricket with several big-ticket events in the pipeline. The Men's team will be in action against New Zealand at home in a three-match ODI and a five-match T20I series from January 11 onwards. They will then look to create history and become the first team to defend the T20 World Cup in February and March.

India to tour England

The Men in Blue will then be touring England for five T20Is and three ODIs later in July, as they will then prepare for the ODI World Cup in 2027.

Meanwhile, India will also play against Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, the West Indies, and New Zealand and Sri Lanka again after their England series, but the complete schedule has not been announced yet.

India women's schedule for 2026

Meanwhile, the women's team will be having a couple of crucial overseas assignments as they face Australia in February before taking on England in May.

The Women in Blue will also feature in the T20 World Cup 2026 and will look to back their ODI title with a T20I crown.

Check Men's schedule for 2026:

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara - 11 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot - 14 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - 18 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur - 21 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur - 23 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati - 25 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam - 28 January 2026

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram - 31 January 2026

February 2026: T20 World Cup 2026

India vs USA at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on 7 February 2026

India vs Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on 12 February 2026

India vs Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on 15 February 2026

India vs Netherlands at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on 18 February 2026

Super 8 matches and knockouts from 21 February - March 8 If India qualify)

June 2026 - Afghanistan Tour of India

India play 3 ODIs + 1 Test against Afghanistan at home.

July 2026 — India Tour of England (White-Ball Series)

England vs India

T20Is

1 Jul – 1st T20I – Durham

4 Jul – 2nd T20I – Manchester

7 Jul – 3rd T20I – Nottingham

9 Jul – 4th T20I – Bristol

11 Jul – 5th T20I – Southampton

ODIs

14 Jul – 1st ODI – Birmingham

16 Jul – 2nd ODI – Cardiff

19 Jul – 3rd ODI – London (Lord’s)

August 2026 - Sri Lanka Tour (Test Series)

India tour Sri Lanka for 2 Tests (part of World Test Championship) - dates to be announced

September 2026 - Afghanistan Tour (T20Is)

India play 3 T20Is in Afghanistan or neutral venues (details TBA)

September – October 2026 - West Indies Tour of India

India host West Indies for:

3 ODIs

5 T20Is (Exact dates/venues TBD)

Oct – Nov 2026 — India Tour of New Zealand

India tour New Zealand for:

2 Tests

3 ODIs

5 T20Is (dates/venues TBD)

December 2026 — Sri Lanka Tour of India

India host Sri Lanka for:

3 ODIs

3 T20Is (Schedule & venues to be confirmed)

Indian women's cricket team schedule

Feb – Mar 2026 - Tour of Australia

Away — multi-format series vs Australia Women

3 T20Is – 15, 19 & 21 Feb 2026 (Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide)

3 ODIs – 24, 27 Feb & 1 Mar 2026 (Brisbane & Hobart)

Only Test – 6–9 Mar 2026 (Perth)

May - Early June 2026 - Tour of England (WT20Is)

Away - short white-ball series vs England Women

3 WT20Is – 28 May, 30 May & 2 June 2026 (Venues include Chelmsford, Bristol and Taunton).

12 June – 5 July 2026 — ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (England)

Hosted in England & Wales

India Women are in the group stage, and their group matches include:

Sun, 14 Jun 2026 – vs Pakistan, Birmingham (7:00 pm IST)

Wed, 17 Jun 2026 – vs TBA, Leeds (7:00 pm IST)

Sun, 21 Jun 2026 – vs South Africa, Manchester (7:00 pm IST)

Thu, 25 Jun 2026 – vs TBA, Manchester (7:00 pm IST)

Sun, 28 Jun 2026 – vs Australia, Lord’s (7:00 pm IST)

July 2026 — One-off Test vs England at Lord’s

A historic Women’s Test Match

10–13 July 2026 — England Women vs India Women at Lord’s, London

October 2026 — India vs Zimbabwe Women

Home series

3 ODIs & 3 T20Is in India

Dec 2026 – Jan 2027 — South Africa Tour of India

Home

1 Test, 3 ODIs & 3 T20Is

This series starts in December 2026 and may run into January 2027.