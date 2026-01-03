Advertisement
  3. Venezuela-US conflict: VP demands 'proof of life' for President Maduro as his whereabouts remain unknown

Venezuela US tensions LIVE updates: US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife after carrying out major strikes in Caracas in the wee hours of Saturday in a feresh escalation between the two countries.

Edited By: Ashish Verma, Isha Bhandari  
Published: January 3, 2026
Caracas:

Donald Trump on Saturday announced that US forces carried out a major operation against Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who has been captured along with his wife and flown out of the country. 

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 am, at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

This comes after at least 7 explosions, and the sound of low-flying aircraft was reported around 2 am local time on Saturday in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas. The government had then accused the United States of launching military attacks on civilian and military installations across multiple states.

Smoke was seen rising from the hangar of a military base in Caracas, while another military facility in the capital was left without power. Residents in several neighbourhoods rushed into the streets, with people visible from different parts of the city. The Venezuelan government said the attacks targeted Caracas as well as the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira. President Nicolás Maduro declared a state of emergency in response, according to a statement from the communications ministry.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for the latest updates on the US-Venezuela tensions

 

  • 4:09 PM (IST)Jan 03, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    US strike on Venezuela unlikely to impact India, says former Indian envoy

    Former Indian Ambassador to Venezuela R. Viswanathan said on Friday that the US attack on Caracas did not come as a shock, pointing out that Washington had issued similar threats in the past. He recalled that during Donald Trump’s first term as US President, Venezuela had faced comparable warnings. Speaking to news agency ANI, Viswanathan said that this time the US had gone a step further by deploying warships and authorising the CIA. Addressing concerns from an Indian perspective, the former diplomat played down any significant impact on New Delhi. He noted that India is not heavily reliant on Venezuela for crude oil and that bilateral trade between the two countries remains minimal. “Our engagement is limited, apart from some investment by ONGC in Venezuelan oil fields. Overall, this situation is unlikely to affect India in a major way,” he said.

     

  • 4:01 PM (IST)Jan 03, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Venezuela Vice President demands 'proof of life' for President Maduro

    Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez says location of Maduro, wife, is unknown, adding: 'We demand proof of life,' reports AP.

  • 3:39 PM (IST)Jan 03, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Venezuela to resist foreign troops, says defence minister Padrino

    Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino declared on Saturday morning that the country will oppose any foreign military presence. This comes after US President Donald Trump claimed that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had been captured and was being removed from the country. Padrino also reported that a US airstrike targeted civilian areas, resulting in casualties. The Venezuelan government is currently gathering information about the victims.

  • 3:09 PM (IST)Jan 03, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Maduro and his wife flown out of Venezuela after capture by US forces: Trump

    Donald Trump announced that US forces carried out a major operation against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This has come as a major flare up in the tensions between the two nations.

  • 3:02 PM (IST)Jan 03, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Venezuelan President Maduro captured: Trump

    "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" posts US President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

  • 2:56 PM (IST)Jan 03, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Venezuela accuses US of targeting military, civilian infrastructure after multiple blasts in Caracas

    Venezuela on Saturday accused the United States (US) of attacking its military installations and civilian infrastructure after at least seven explosions were heard at different locations in the capital city of Caracas. Reports have also gone viral that some low-flying aircraft were also spotted in the Venezuelan airspace. Click here to read more.

  • 2:51 PM (IST)Jan 03, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Colombian President condemns attack

    Colombian President Gustavo Petro has condemned the alleged US strikes on Venezuela, and said that the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of American States (OAS) must immediately intervene. 

    "Right now they are bombing Caracas. Alert to the whole world, they have attacked Venezuela. They are bombing with missiles. The OAS and the UN must meet immediately," he posted on X.

  • 2:38 PM (IST)Jan 03, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Iran condemns "attack on Venezuela", blames US for military action

    The Iranian government on Saturday condemned the explosions in Venezuela, describing them as an American military attack carried out by the United States. At least 7 explosions rocked Caracas in the wee hours of Saturday with several military planes being spotted over the Venezuelan capital.

  • 2:35 PM (IST)Jan 03, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Venezuelan opposition refuses to speak on situation after multiple explosions

    “At this moment, there is no official statement regarding the events reported in Venezuela. Any confirmed information will be disseminated in a timely manner through official channels,” it said in a brief statement.

     

  • 2:32 PM (IST)Jan 03, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    First US reaction on explosions in Venezuela

    Senator Brian Schatz, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a senior Democratic Party leader, was among the first US lawmakers to respond to the explosions in Venezuela.

    He said the United States has "no vital national interests in Venezuela to justify war".

    “We should have learned not to stumble into another stupid adventure by now. And he’s not even bothering to tell the American public what the h*ll is going on,” Schatz added.

  • 2:29 PM (IST)Jan 03, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Watch: Videos show explosions in Venezuela

    Footage has surfaced on X showing smoke rising over Caracas as several dual rotor helicopters fly above the area. According to the aviation journal FlightGlobal, the Venezuelan military is not known to operate any dual-rotor aircraft.

  • 2:23 PM (IST)Jan 03, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Venezuela-US tensions LIVE: Where is Donald Trump at the moment?

    President Donald Trump is at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where several of his top national security advisers have been spending significant time with him. The president has also hosted foreign leaders at the club in recent days. According to the White House, Trump received a national security briefing on Friday evening.

  • 2:18 PM (IST)Jan 03, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    FAA warning to US pilots amid Venezuela tensions

    Venezuela US conflict live: The Federal Aviation Administration issued a warning, known as a Notice to Airmen, shortly after 1 am on the US east coast.

    The advisory informed all US commercial and private pilots that the airspace over Venezuela and the nearby island nation of Curaçao, located just north of Venezuela’s coast, had been closed due to safety of flight risks linked to ongoing military activity.

    Such notices are issued to alert pilots to potential hazards that could affect flight operations.

     
     
     
  • 2:15 PM (IST)Jan 03, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    US targeting drugs boats near Venezuela

    US officials have said American forces have been targeting alleged drug smuggling boats in the region as part of counter narcotics operations. However, it remains unclear whether the explosions reported in Caracas on Saturday were linked to those actions or to other military activity.

     
     
     
  • 2:14 PM (IST)Jan 03, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    US Venezuela tensions escalate

    The reported strikes come amid heightened tensions between the United States and Venezuela, with President Donald Trump having publicly raised the possibility of ground strikes against the country. In recent days, he also ordered the deployment of a US Navy task force to the Caribbean.

  • 2:14 PM (IST)Jan 03, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Venezuela accuses US of military aggression

    Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro declared a state of emergency, accusing the United States of carrying out military aggression and urging people to mobilise to “defeat this imperialist aggression”.

  • 2:14 PM (IST)Jan 03, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Colombia expresses concern over Caracas explosions

    Following the reported US strikes on Venezuela, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Saturday that his country was deeply concerned about the explosions in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.

     

