Live Venezuela-US conflict: VP demands 'proof of life' for President Maduro as his whereabouts remain unknown Venezuela US tensions LIVE updates: US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife after carrying out major strikes in Caracas in the wee hours of Saturday in a feresh escalation between the two countries.

Caracas:

Donald Trump on Saturday announced that US forces carried out a major operation against Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who has been captured along with his wife and flown out of the country.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 am, at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

This comes after at least 7 explosions, and the sound of low-flying aircraft was reported around 2 am local time on Saturday in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas. The government had then accused the United States of launching military attacks on civilian and military installations across multiple states.

Smoke was seen rising from the hangar of a military base in Caracas, while another military facility in the capital was left without power. Residents in several neighbourhoods rushed into the streets, with people visible from different parts of the city. The Venezuelan government said the attacks targeted Caracas as well as the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira. President Nicolás Maduro declared a state of emergency in response, according to a statement from the communications ministry.

