US says Kuwait 'mistakenly shot down' 3 American F-15E Strike Eagles aircraft

Kuwait City:

The three American F-15E Strike Eagles that were downed in Kuwait amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East were "mistakenly" shot down by the Kuwaiti air defence system, said the United States (US) military on Monday. However, all the six crew members ejected safely and their condition is said to be stable.

In its statement, the US Central Command also stated that an investigation is underway to find out what led to the friendly fire incident, and additional information will be released soon. It also thanked the Kuwaiti military for acknowledging the incident and its support during 'Operation Epic Fury' against Iran.

"During active combat—that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones — the U.S. Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses," the statement read.

"All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition," it added, "Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation."

Videos of downed F-15 goes viral

Many videos of the F-15 fighter jets getting crashed in Kuwait have also gone viral on social media. In one of the viral videos, a pilot could be seen getting ejected moments before his aircraft crashed in Kuwait. In another video, a fighter pilot could be seen getting rescued by locals and Kuwaiti authorities after the jet was downed.

About F-15s and how many does US have it?

The F-15 Strike Eagle is a 4.5 generation fighter jet, which is used for air superiority and conducting strike missions. As of now, the US has around 334 F-15 fighter jets, which it has deployed at its bases spread across the world.