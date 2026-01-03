Venezuela: Multiple explosions heard in capital Caracas amid heightened tensions with US Venezuela: Videos have also gone viral on social media, showing the multiple explosions that rocked Caracas in wee hours of Saturday.

Caracas:

At least seven explosions were heard in Venezuelan capital Caracas in early hours of Saturday amid the country's heightened tensions with the United States (US). Additionally, some low-flying aircraft were also spotted in the capital city.

Videos have also gone viral on social media, showing the multiple explosions that rocked Caracas in wee hours of Saturday. According to initial reports, the blasts occurred at locations that are controlled by the Venezuelan government and are heavily guarded by the military.

The Venezuelan government is yet to respond to the explosions.

Soaring tensions between Venezuela, US

The explosions were heard at a time when tensions are at an all-time high between the US and Venezuela, with President Donald Trump accusing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of running a 'nacro-terrorist' government. Trump has also imposed sanctions on vessels that allegedly transport Venezuelan oil.

The US military has also been targeting Venezuelan boats in the region, accusing them of smuggling drugs and narcotics. Trump has said Maduro must relinquish power, accusing Venezuela of doing 'terrible things' to the US.

"Hundreds of thousands of people, millions of people, into our open border. They sent their criminals, they sent their prisoners, they sent their drug dealers, they sent their mentally insane and incompetent people into our country, more than any other country," Trump had said.

Maduro's accusation and warning to Trump

With Trump calling for a regime change in Venezuela, Maduro has claimed that the US wants Venezuelan oil. Last month, he had said that 'Trump has gone mad', asserting that he would not "let anybody go through who shouldn't be going through".

However, on Friday, his government said that Venezuela is ready to negotiate with the US in order to tackle drug trafficking in the region. "The US government knows, because we’ve told many of their spokespeople, that if they want to seriously discuss an agreement to combat drug trafficking, we’re ready," Maduro said.