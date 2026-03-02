Advertisement
US-Israel-Iran War: Indian killed after explosive-laden boat rams into oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

The attack triggered a fire and an explosion in the tanker’s engine room, resulting in the death of one crew member. The remaining 21 crew members were safely evacuated.

Muscat:

An Indian citizen was killed after an unmanned boat laden with explosives collided with an oil tanker off the coast of Muscat Governorate in the Gulf of Oman. 

"The Maritime Security Centre reported that the oil tanker MKD VYOM was attacked by an unmanned boat 52 nautical miles off the coast of Muscat Governorate," Oman's Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The attack triggered a fire and an explosion in the tanker’s engine room, resulting in the death of one crew member. The remaining 21 crew members were safely evacuated.

While the ministry did not disclose the deceased’s nationality, local reports indicated that the victim was an Indian crew member. 

The rescued crew consisted of 16 Indians, four Bangladeshis, and one Ukrainian.

