Faf du Plessis gives his take on pressure that Rishabh Pant could face ahead of IPL 2026

The 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 is all set to kick off on March 28. With the tournament set to begin, many would look forward to the campaign of Lucknow Super Giants and their star man, Rishabh Pant. Becoming the most expensive player in IPL history, Pant failed to put in a good showing in the IPL 2025, and he will hope to improve in the upcoming season.

Speaking on the same, former South Africa international Faf du Plessis came forward and talked about the pressure that would be on star batter Rishabh Pant. Especially since he would have to justify the massive price tag put on him by the franchise.

"For me, he is probably the player in the IPL who's under the most pressure this season. We always talk about the price-tag pressure. Some guys flourish under that price-tag pressure, and some guys don't. The last season for him was a real tough season. The team struggled and his runs also struggled, the way that he batted. So there is all that pressure when he comes into this season, and the expectation on what the team is going to do,” Du Plessis told Star Sports.

Suresh Raina suggests change in batting order for LSG

Part of the same discussion, former India cricketer Suresh Raina came forward and opined that Rishabh Pant should come in to bat at number three, with Nicholas Pooran batting in at four for the side in the upcoming IPL season.

"If four batters get out, there is a sort of commotion down the order. Abdul Samad has come after winning the Ranji Trophy, but when you chase 210 or 220, I feel they will have to tweak a little there. Get Rishabh Pant at No. 3 and play Nicholas Pooran at No. 4. Abdul Samad is at No. 5, and you will have to fit Ayush Badoni in between. You have a left-arm spinner in Shahbaz Ahmed, who also bats very well," Raina said.

