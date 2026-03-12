From opening new fronts to revenge: Key points from Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's message

Tehran:

In his first public message after succeeding his father, Mojtaba Khamenei issued a series of strong warnings amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following the death of Ali Khamenei. The new Iranian Supreme Leader signalled a hardline stance toward the United States and Israel and suggested potential expansion of regional conflict.

Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader since 1989, died on February 28 in Tehran after a targeted airstrike during a military operation involving the United States and Israel. Iranian state media confirmed his death on March 1. His killing marked a major turning point in regional politics and triggered national mourning in Iran.

Key points from Mojtaba Khamenei’s statement

Strategic use of Strait of Hormuz

Khamenei said Iran should continue using the leverage of potentially blocking the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes.

Opening new fronts against adversaries

He revealed that studies have been conducted to open additional fronts in areas where Iran believes its enemies have limited experience and greater vulnerability.

Compensation from adversaries

Iran will seek compensation from its enemies for damages caused during the conflict. If compensation is denied, Khamenei warned Iran could seize assets or destroy equivalent property.

Call for closure of US military bases

Khamenei demanded that all US military bases in the region be immediately shut down, warning that they could become targets if they remain operational.

Continuation of regional attacks

According to reports, Iran signalled that attacks targeting Gulf Arab neighbours could continue as part of the ongoing confrontation.

Vow to avenge Iranian casualties

Khamenei pledged revenge for those he described as “martyrs,” including victims from the city of Minab.

Hardline posture toward Israel and the US

The statement emphasised that Iran would not retreat from confrontation if the conflict persists.