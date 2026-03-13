US military refuelling plane goes down in Iraq amid ongoing war, rescue operation underway

Baghdad:

An American military refuelling aircraft went down in Iraq which led to an urgent rescue mission, according to US Central Command. The KC-135 tanker was supporting ongoing US operations against Iran, although officials clarified that the crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire. The military confirmed that two aircraft were participating in the mission. One KC-135 landed safely while the other went down in western Iraq, which the command described as "a loss". A US official reiterated that "more information will be made available as the situation develops," adding that families of the crew would be briefed once clarity emerges, The Associated Press (AP) reported. As per reports, this incident marks the fourth acknowledged aircraft loss during the current US campaign targeting Iranian military capabilities.

Previous friendly fire mishap

Last week, three American fighter jets were accidentally brought down by Kuwaiti forces during a defensive alert. All six aircrew members successfully ejected from the F-15E Strike Eagles and were later reported to be in stable condition. So far, seven American personnel have died in combat during the ongoing conflict with Iran. According to the Pentagon, around 140 service members have been injured, with eight sustaining severe wounds.

Iran's Supreme Leader issues sharp warning

Iran's newly-appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has issued a stark warning, vowing to continue targeting Gulf Arab nations while leveraging the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz as pressure against the US and Israel. The statement, delivered through state television, marked his first public message since succeeding his late father, who was killed in an Israeli strike. Mojtaba Khamenei, who Israeli officials believe may have been wounded in the early days of the war, did not appear in person. His message included a pledge to retaliate for those killed in recent strikes, including a deadly attack on a school that claimed over 165 lives.

Global impact of the escalating war

Iran's persistent attacks on shipping lanes and energy facilities across the Persian Gulf have already rattled global markets, pushing crude oil back above the 100-dollar mark. It is to be noted that the conflict continues to disrupt travel, trade and regional security, keeping Gulf nations on high alert as hostilities widen.

