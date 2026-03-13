Netanyahu on possible strike on Iran's Supreme Leader: 'No life insurance for Mojtaba Khamenei'

Tel Aviv:

Amid escalating war between Israel and Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said there was "no life insurance" for Iran's newly chosen Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei as he asserted that the joint US-Israel campaign against Iran is "going better than expected" and Israel is "stronger than ever".

Wouldn't take out a life insurance policy on leaders of terror organisations: Netanyahu

Replying to a question about whether Israel would target Khamenei and Hezbollah leader Naem Qassem, Netanyahu said, "I wouldn't take out a life insurance policy on any of the leaders of the terror organisations."

Mojtaba's father, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in joint US-Israel strikes on February 28.

Israel launched its campaign dubbed "Roaring Lion" on February 28 against Iran, which was joined by the US which gave it the name "Epic Fury", with the claimed objective of "foiling Iran's nuclear ambitions, dismantling its missile programme and delivering a crushing blow to its regional proxies".

Here’s what Netanyahu said on toppling regime in Iran

On the topic of toppling the regime in Iran, the Israeli prime minister said that the US and Israel were acting "to create the conditions for the Iranian people so they can remove the cruel regime of tyranny".

"We are landing crushing blows on the Revolutionary Guards and the Basij both in the streets and at checkpoints – and we are still active," he said.

Addressing the Iranian people, the Israeli leader said, "The moment when you can embark on a new path of freedom – that moment is approaching. We stand by you, we are helping you. But at the end of the day – it depends on you! It is in your hands."

When asked by reporters again if Israel would push for a regime change, Netanyahu said, "You can lead someone to water, you cannot make him drink." "We will create optimal conditions to do this, including airstrikes as we did yesterday, as we are doing these days, to try to give them the space needed to take to the streets," signalling that the campaign wouldn't include introducing boots on the ground to force the ouster of the current regime.

