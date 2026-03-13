Former cricketer urges 'fittest, meanest and strongest' Rohit Sharma to not play as Impact Sub in IPL 2026

Mumbai:

Since India’s ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year, Rohit Sharma has been training intensively, focusing on fitness ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027. The upcoming IPL season offers the five-time title-winning captain a chance to showcase his form and strengthen his case for selection.

In the previous IPL edition, Rohit mostly featured as an Impact Sub. This time, Aakash Chopra believes the opener should play full matches and support captain Hardik Pandya on the field whenever leadership guidance is needed. Chopra also noted that Rohit is currently “the fittest, meanest and probably at his strongest” and urged him to fully capitalise on his fitness.

“Rohit Sharma has been used as the 12th man who just bats, but I feel that the kind of leader he has been, a player like him should be on the field. In tough matches, when you need to take certain calls, when a captain sometimes needs a shoulder to lean on, Rohit Sharma can do that for Hardik Pandya,” Chopra said while speaking on JioStar's 'Game Plan – Know Your Team.

“Logically, if you are fit, you should play the whole game and not be substituted. Especially when you are batting second, you shouldn't come in as an impact player. An opener is not used to watching 20 overs of the match from the dugout. Opening batters are used to staying on the field, preparing accordingly and then hitting the ground running. Rohit Sharma is the fittest, meanest and maybe the strongest at this point in time, so he should be on the ground for all 40 overs. That's actually how Mumbai Indians will be able to make full use of Rohit Sharma,” he added.

MI’s IPL 2026 fixtures

Mumbai’s schedule for the first four IPL games has been released. The Hardik Pandya-led side will host Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Next, Mumbai will play back-to-back away games against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals before hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12.

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