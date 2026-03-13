Harshit Rana ruled out of IPL 2026, KKR working on replacement: Report

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2026 season. The Delhi cricketer was part of India’s T20 World Cup squad, but in the warm-up games, he suffered a knee injury, resulting in him being ruled out of the global tournament. India eventually replaced him with Mohammed Siraj, who claimed a three-wicket haul in the opening game against USA.

As per a Times of India report, the Three-time champions, KKR, are in the meantime, in the hunt for a possible replacement. On Friday, they announced the signing of Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani as Mustafizur Rahman’s replacement, who was released following BCCI’s guidelines.

More to follow..