Salman Agha's stupidity triggers heated moment, Pakistan-Bangladesh's newfound 'love' turns ugly | WATCH

Dhaka:

Pakistan batter Salman Agha was left stunned and furious after Mehidy Hasan Miraz tricked and dismissed him in the second ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The tense moment unfolded on the 39th over of the first innings when Mohammad Rizwan played a straight drive, which was stopped by Miraz using his leg. Interestingly, Agha, who was out of his crease, bent to pick up the ball and pass it to Miraz but the Bangladesh all-rounder had another plan in mind.

Miraz quickly collected it and underarm threw at the stumps. With Agha still outside the crease, the decision went upstairs. The third umpire ruled the ball was live, confirming the run-out. Miraz’s behaviour eventually infuriated Agha, who threw his helmet in anger. It also sparked a heated conversation between Pakistan’s T20I captain and Bangladesh captain Litton Das, but Agha eventually had to leave the field for the dressing room, having given the walking order.

More to follow..