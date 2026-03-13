Iran clears safe passage to Indian ships, vessel with 40,000 metric tonnes of LPG crosses Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi:

Amid the raging conflict in the Middle East, India and Iran have reportedly struck an agreement on the passage of ships from the Strait of Hormuz and a vessel named Shivalik carrying a massive 40,000 metric tonnes of LPG is set to arrive at the Indian coastline in around 7 days, sources said on Friday. Another ship is reported to leave the strait and will dock in India in the coming days.

The big development comes as Iran allows Indian ships to cross through amid the conflict after several rounds of inter-governmental talks between Tehran and New Delhi, the latest being between PM Modi and President Pezeshkian on Thursday.

The Shivalik vessel departed Iran's Bandar Abbas Port and crossed the Strait a few hours ago. It is being escorted by the Indian Navy on its voyage from the Strait of Hormuz, of which Iran has restricted access amid heightened tensions in the region following the February 28 US-Israel strikes against Iran.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil tankers to the world, has skyrocketed crude oil and energy prices across the globe.

The key development comes after the Iranian Supreme Leader's representative in India, earlier in the day, said the Strait of Hormuz has not been closed and some ships are passing.

Iran and India are friends: Tehran's assurance

Earlier in the day, Iran's Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali made positive remarks on the safe passage to India, saying, "Because India is our friend, you will see it within two or three hours. We believe that Iran and India share common interests in the region.”

The Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India offered a measure of reassurance amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, saying Iran has not closed the Strait of Hormuz and that some ships are still passing through, although the conflict has created difficulties for navigation.

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi said Iran never intended to block the strait and noted that "some ships are still passing".

​Also read: 'Iran has not closed Strait of Hormuz, some ships passing through': Supreme Leader's India representative