US claims Iran's new Supreme Leader severely injured, vows unprecedented strikes

Washington:

The new Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, is reportedly wounded and likely disfigured, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Friday. This came a day after Khamenei released his first statement since assuming Iran’s top office following the death of his father in a joint strike by Iran and US.

“We know the new so-called, not-so-supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured. He put out a statement yesterday, but there was no voice and no video. It was only a written statement. Iran has plenty of cameras and plenty of voice recorders — so why only a written statement? I think you know why. He’s scared. He’s injured. He’s on the run, and he lacks legitimacy. It’s a mess for them. Who’s in charge? Iran may not even know,” Hegseth said addressing a presser.

US achieving war objectives

Secretary Hegseth addressed the ongoing US military campaign in Iran, declaring that the United States is executing strikes at a pace “the world has never seen before” to defeat, destroy and disable Iran’s military capabilities. He emphasised that the current operations are focused, with the US achieving and controlling its objectives despite media reports suggesting the war is widening.

“Today will be yet again the highest volume of strikes that America has put over the skies of Iran and Tehran,” he said.

No miscalculation on Strait of Hormuz

On the Strait of Hormuz, Hegseth dismissed claims that American planners underestimated the conflict’s impact, stating the waterway remains open for transit, with disruptions caused only by Iranian attacks on shipping.

“For decades, Iran has threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. This is always what they do — try to hold the strait hostage,” he said.

Regarding civilian casualties, Hegseth commented on the Minab school strike that killed several students, asserting, “We don’t target civilians. Iran does. We will investigate, and we will get to the truth, and we will share it when we have it.”

No evidence on Iranian mines

Hegseth also addressed reports of new Iranian mines, saying the US has no clear evidence, and criticised media coverage of the situation as “reckless and wildly” exaggerated. He concluded by questioning Iran’s leadership, suggesting that the country may be in disarray.

