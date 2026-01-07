Shreyas Iyer cleared to play in ODI series against New Zealand as BCCI declares him fit: Report Shreyas Iyer, India's ODI vice-captain, was picked in the squad for the New Zealand series. However, his participation in the ODIs was subject to fitness. Iyer has reportedly been given the clearance to play the series.

New Delhi:

Star India batter Shreyas Iyer has been declared fit by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's Centre of Excellence (CoE), media reports confirmed. The cricketer has been cleared to feature in the ODI series against New Zealand that starts on January 11.

Iyer recently made his return to competitive cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai on January 6. He scored a strong 82 from 53 balls in his first outing in competitive cricket during his team's clash against Himachal Pradesh.

He was out of action due to a spleen injury that he suffered during the third ODI of the three-match series in Australia in October 2025. He was required to be hospitalised in Sydney and then came to India.

He checked in at the BCCI CoE for 10 days as part of the last stretch of his rehabilitation.

However, it is not clear when Shreyas will travel to Vadodara, where the ODI series will begin. As per a report in Cricbuzz, Iyer and Rishabh Pant would be joining the Indian team late. The Indian team was scheduled to assemble in Baroda today for the first of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand on January 11.

Both players will be featuring in the final league stage matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, on January 8.

The last official update on Iyer's fitness came from Morne Morkel, who spoke on his condition ahead of the ODI series against South Africa. "I spoke to Shubman two days ago just to check in with him, and he is recovering well. So, that is pleasing to hear. Shreyas has also started his rehab, which is great. So, we are looking forward to welcoming them back into the squad. The good thing is that they are healthy and they are starting their preparation on their way back into the team," Morkel said.

Iyer was picked in India's ODI squad for the New Zealand series. He is the current vice-captain, however, his participation was subject to fitness clearance, which he has reportedly received now.