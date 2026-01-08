Madhav Gadgil dies at 83 in Pune: Who was he? All you need to know about his achievements, legacy and awards The United Nations presented noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil with the annual Champions of the Earth award, the UN's highest environmental honour, for his seminal work on the Western Ghats, a global biodiversity hotspot.

Pune:

Noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil, renowned for his pioneering work on the Western Ghats, passed away in Pune late Wednesday night after a brief illness, family sources said on Thursday. He was 83. Gadgil died at a city hospital, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

"I am very sorry to share the sad news that my father, Madhav Gadgil, passed away late last night in Pune after a brief illness," said Siddhartha Gadgil in a brief statement.

Who was Madhav Gadgil?

A towering figure in environmental science, Gadgil played a key role in shaping India's ecological discourse, particularly on conservation and sustainable development, particularly the Western Ghats.

He was a distinguished ecologist, academic and public intellectual, best known for his work on biodiversity conservation, sustainable development and people-centric environmental governance. Over a career spanning several decades, he combined rigorous scientific research with policy advocacy, often stressing the need to balance development with ecological sensitivity.

Born in 1942 in the Western Ghats, and deeply inspired by its rich natural and cultural heritage, Gadgil decided, while still in high school, to pursue a career as a field ecologist and anthropologist, according to Penguin, which published his autobiography A Walk Up The Hill: Living With People and Nature in 2023.

He went on to study in Pune and Mumbai, before completing his doctoral research in mathematical ecology at Harvard University. It earned him a PhD in 1969 and received a Fellowship from IBM to continue his work as a research fellow at the Harvard Computing Center and simultaneously worked as a lecturer of biology at the university for two years.

For over three decades, Gadgil was a faculty member at the Indian Institute of Science, where he founded two research centres--- the Centre of Theoretical Studies and the Centre for Ecological Studies. He also worked as a visiting professor at Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley.

Champion of the Western Ghats

Gadgil is most closely associated with the Western Ghats, one of the world's eight 'hottest' biodiversity hotspots. He chaired the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP), constituted by the central government, to study the impact of population pressure, climate change and unregulated development on the fragile ecosystem.

The panel's report, popularly known as the Gadgil Committee Report, recommended classifying large parts of the Western Ghats as ecologically sensitive zones and called for stricter environmental safeguards. The panel’s report recommended that nearly 75 per cent of the Western Ghats be declared ecologically sensitive. The warning was stark: unchecked mining, infrastructure expansion and deforestation would trigger landslides, floods, and long-term ecological collapse.

Major awards and honors

In 2024, the United Nations honoured Gadgil with the prestigious Champions of the Earth award, the UN's highest environmental accolade, in recognition of his seminal contributions to the study and protection of the Western Ghats, one of the world’s most important biodiversity hotspots.

Gadgil had also chaired the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel, constituted by the central government to examine the impact of population pressure, climate change, and development activities on the ecologically fragile region. His recommendations, though debated, remain influential in environmental policy discussions.